Touchstone Announce Traditional Xmas Bash

Touchstone have announced the date of their annual Christmas live show. They will play at London’s 229 in Great Portland Street on December 10. Support comes from IO Earth.

“We are all very excited to be doing another Christmas bash in the big smoke; we did think all was lost for this year due to a venue date foul up, but our management pulled out all the stops and found this amazing venue for a replacement,” guitarist Adam Hodgson told Prog. “To cap it off we have the amazing IO Earth as our special quests, wow… last time we both played together was Bilston a few years and it was epic. Looking forward to kicking it out on a cold night in London… Get ya tickets!”

Tickets for the show cost £17 in advance or £20 on the door and are available from the SeeTickets website.