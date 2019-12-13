Oliver Wakeman announces London show with Touchstone

Touchstone have announced a double-headline show with Oliver Wakeman, for An Evening Of Music: Past And Present at London's Garage for May 9.

“Following the success of the Yes From a Page album, I was looking for an opportunity to perform some of the songs from this record," Wakeman tells Prog. "So when Adam asked whether I’d be interested in doing a concert alongside Touchstone it didn’t take long for me to agree! It will also give me a chance to play music from my solo and collaborative records with Gordon Giltrap, Clive Nolan and Steve Howe amongst others, as well as having tremendous fun!”

Wakeman's band will be fronted by Joe Payne on vocals, Oliver Day on guitar, Steve Amadeo on bass and Touchstone's Henry Rogers on drums. The set, which will feature the first live performance of the Yes song To The Moment and other songs from From A Page as well as various pieces from his extensive back catalogue along with the odd silly story.

Tickets for the show are priced as £20 in advance and £25 on the door; advance tickets are available here.