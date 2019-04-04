Tool update logo with new 2019 image

Tool have updated the band’s logo on Facebook to include the Roman numerals for 2019 – MMXIX.

The minor update on Tool’s page has caused quite a stir among fans, with the post generating thousands of comments since it was updated overnight.

There’s still no official word exactly when the long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days will arrive, with vocalist Maynard James Keenan checking in back in February to say: "Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls, then some arguing, then mastering, artwork, video, special packaging etc.

"Best ballpark guess – release date somewhere between mid-May and mid-July. More focused updates to follow as we progress."

Could the band be gearing up to make an announcement?

Tool officially began recording the album in March last year with producer Joe Baresi, with Keenan later comparing the gestation period to Guns N’ Roses last album Chinese Democracy.

Last month, Tool announced a number of US dates which will take place in May. Those shows will be followed by a European tour throughout the summer – a run which will see the band headline the UK’s Download festival on June 16.

Tool 2019 tour dates

May 05: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 07: Legacy Arena at The BCC, Birmingham, AL

May 08: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

May 10: Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA

May 11: Epicenter Festival, Concord, NC

May 13: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

May 14: Spring Center, Kansas City, MO

May 16: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

May 17: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

May 19: Chicago Open Air Festival, Bridgeview, IL

Jun 02: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, DE

Jun 04: O2 Arena, Prague, CZ

Jun 05: Wiener Stadhalle, Vienna, AT

Jun 07: Rock Am Ring Festival, Nuremberg, DE

Jun 09: Rock Im Park Festival, Nuremberg, DE

Jun 11: Impact Festival at Tauron Arena, Krakow, PL

Jun 13: Firenze Rocks Festival, Florence, IT

Jun 16: Download Festival, Donington, UK

Jun 18: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

Jun 20: Copenhell Festival, Copenhagen, DK

Jun 25: Hallenstadion, Zurich, CH

Jun 28: Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, BE

Jun 30: Download Festival Spain, Madrid, ES

Jul 02: Altice Arena, Lisbon, PT