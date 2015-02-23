Coheed, Thrice for Hevy Fest

Coheed And Cambria and Thrice have been confirmed as headline acts for this year’s Hevy Fest in August.

Both are special sets – it’s the first UK show in over three years for the reunited Thrice, while Coheed are to perform classic album In Keeping Secrets Of Silent Earth: 3 in full.

Also confirmed for the festival in Port Lympne, Kent, are The Get Up Kids, playing Something To Write Home About in full, Touche Amore, Hacktivist, Black Tusk, Baby Godzilla, Continents, Creeper, Fort Hope, Fathoms, The Colour Line and Wraiths.

They join previously-announced The Dillinger Escape Plan, Monuments, Vales, Grader, Up River, OHHMS and Collisions.

Dozens more bands remain to be announced. Tickets are on sale now although Tier 1 weekend camping is already sold out. Find out more.