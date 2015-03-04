Primus bring Willy Wonka show to UK

Primus have announced they’ll bring their Willy Wonka-themed show to the UK in June.

It will mark the first time the classic-era lineup of mainman Les Claypool, guitarist Larry LaLonde and drummer Tim ‘Herb’ Alexander have played in Britain for 18 years.

The shows are based on last year’s Primus & The Chocolate Factory With The Fungi Ensemble – a reimagining of the soundtrack to the 1971 Wonka movie starring Gene Wilder. They’ll play two sets each night.

Last year Claypool told Metal Hammer: “We plan on pounding out old tunes – stripped-down, bare bones 1990-era Primus. Then the curtain opens and all of a sudden you’re in the Chocolate Factory and we do the whole project from start to finish.

“There may be an Oompa-Loompa or two appearing every now and again.”

Last July, Alexander suffered a heart attack – but returned to live duties in October. UK tickets are on sale now via the band’s website.

Jun 23: London O2 Brixton Academy

Jun 24: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 25: Birmingham O2 Academy