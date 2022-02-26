Tool announce vinyl edition of Fear Inoculum that won't endanger your mortgage

A few days after the launch of an extremely limited edition ultra-deluxe edition of 2019's Fear Inoculum album, Tool have announced a second version that's not quite so ultra, certainly less limited, and much cheaper.

The long-awaited vinyl release of Fear Incolum was announced by the band on social media last week, with a price-tag of $810 (£595) justified by the collection's exclusivity: the sets were autographed, and were only available to fans who bought VIP Toolarmy tickets to the band's forthcoming live shows.

Now comes the general release: the same five LPs, each with music on one side and and an etching on the other, with a picture book and a hard shell box. The main difference seems to be that these sets aren't autographed. Oh, and they're also a good deal cheaper: the US retail price is $170. Due to arrive on April 8, pre-orders are available now.

Also last week, Tool announced the release of Opiate², a reimagined and extended version of the title track of the band's first EP.

The release will feature a new film created by Tool guitarist Adam Jones and visual artist Dominic Hailstone, whose work incudes Alien: Covenant and The Eel. The physical edition will be accompanied by a 48-page art book that includes behind-the-scenes photos and interviews. It'll be released via digital service providers on March 1, with the Blu-ray following on March 18, and is also available to pre-order.

Tool are currently on tour in The US, with European shows arriving in April. Full dates below.

(Image credit: Tool Dissectional)

Tool: Fear Inoculum Ultra Deluxe vinyl tracklist

Disc 1: Fear Inoculum / Pneuma

Disc 2: Invincible

Disc 3: Legion Inoculant / Descending

Disc 4: Culling Voices / Chocolate Chip Trip

Disc 5: 7empest / Mockingbeat

Feb 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Feb 27: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Mar 01: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Mar 03: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Mar 04: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Mar 06: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 08: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Mar 10: Chicago United Center, IL

Mar 12: Omaha CHI Health Center Arena, NE

Mar 13: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Mar 15: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Mar 17: Moline TaxSlayer Center, IL

Mar 18: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Mar 20: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Tickets are on sale now.