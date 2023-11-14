Tool announce UK and Europe tour for 2024

By Matt Mills
( Metal Hammer )
published

Progressive metal pioneers Tool will play arenas and festivals across Europe in May and June

Tool in 2023
(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

Tool have announced a tour of UK and Europe to take place in 2024.

The L.A. progressive metal stars will play arenas and festivals across the continent in May and June. Support bands for the tour are yet to be announced and full dates, which include three UK stops, are available below.

Tickets for the shows will be on sale Friday (November 17). Members of the band’s fan club, Tool Army, will be able to get tickets on pre-sale from 10am local time today (November 14).

Tool will be touring to promote their 2019 album Fear Inoculum, which was their first new studio album in 13 years.

Metal Hammer gave Fear Inoculum a 9/10 review.

Fear Inoculum is so layered, and with such depth, that reviewing it here and now feels premature,” wrote journalist Stephen Hill.

“But what cannot be denied is that this enigma inside a Pandora’s Box feels like a justification of why the world never grew tired of the idea of new music from Tool. And it’s why we’ll wait with bated breath again when 2032 rolls around for another dose.”

Tool singer Maynard James Keenan recently said in an interview with Loudwire that he is not ready to talk about a potential follow-up album to Fear Inoculum.

“I never mention anything until we actually have it in our hands, because every time I say it out loud it runs further away like Groundhog Day,” the 59-year-old said.

The singer then added, “To get people wound up and excited about something that doesn't exist, I think it's irresponsible,” possibly referencing bassist Justin Chancellor’s recent comments about Tool planning to enter the studio after touring in 2024.

Metal Hammer line break

Tool 2024 European tour dates:

MAY:

25: HANNOVER, ZAG Arena
27: AMSTERDAM, Ziggo Dome
30: BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

JUNE:

01: MANCHESTER, AO Arena
03: LONDON, O2 Arena
05: PARIS, Accor Arena
08: BERLIN, Parkbühne Wuhlheide
10: VIENNA, Wiener Stadthalle
11: KARKÓW, Tauron Arena
13: BUDAPEST, BudapestAréna
14: KÖLN, Lanxess Arena
20: DESSEL, Graspop Metal Meeting
22: COPENHAGEN, CopenHell
25: STOCKHOLM, Tele2 Arena
27: OSLO, Tons Of Rock

Tool 2024 European tour dates

(Image credit: Tool)
