Tony Kaye releases poignant promo video for End Of Innocence

Former Yes keyboard player Tony Kaye pays tribute to the events of 9/11 with a powerful new promo video for his new album End Of Innocence, which you can watch in full below.

Haye released his first ever solo album through Spirit Of Unicorn Music (distributed via Cherry Red Records) on September 10.

End Of Innocence is a requiem for those who lost their lives and all those touched by the horrific events of 9/11. Primarily orchestral, End Of Innocence is a powerful and emotional suite that is both beautiful and sinister, reflecting the dark forces at work that day. It guides the listener through the day and touches on the response, to reach a hope that peace and calm may prevail.

The release was specifically timed to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which forms the them behind the new album. Having initially retired from music in 1996, Kaye was moved, by the events of September 11, 2001, to commit his thoughts and feelings to a heartfelt personal musical interpretation.

“The next day I unpacked my keyboards for the first time in a long time,” Kaye recalls. “I didn’t know what I was going to do. It was one of those things that happened, inspiration on a musical level.

“I wanted it, musically, to be about that day, but I felt compelled to extend it to deal with the repercussions of what happened. Musically, it was quite challenging to do the battle scene and then the Hope And Triumph, a patriotic anthem and the consequences of war. Ground Zero is the hope for the future, the rebuilding.”

The album features appearances from drummer Jay Schellen and Kaye's wife Dani Torchia. The artwork for the album has been created by Roger Dean. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

