Black Sabbath leader Tony Iommi has launched his second cologne in conjunction with Italian perfume company Xerjoff. The new product is called Deified, and comes with its own soundtrack, an Iommi composition that'll be unveiled this Friday at 4pm BST.

We've not smelled Iommi's new product, which, like his 2021 perfume Scent Of Dark, was produced in collaboration with acclaimed perfumer Sergio Momo, so we'll have to rely on Xerjoff to provide a description, and boy, they don't let us down.

"Step into a parallel universe where mystery possesses the mind in a dark and decadent experience that casts subliminal shadows on the wearer," they say. "The second chapter of the almighty collaboration between the greatest riff master of all time, Black Sabbath’s legendary guitarist and rock composer, Tony Iommi and Xerjoff’s esteemed founder, Sergio Momo.

“A combination of forces that play on the palindromic nature of sound, scent and sensorial sequences, Tony Iommi Deified parfum is the new Xerjoff Blends venture that presents Deified perfume with a soon-to-come soundtrack and music video.

“Created on a duality of leather and spice, Deified plays in a loop with no beginning and no end, accompanying the wearer with its omnipresent aura. Authentic and warm accents of saffron meet powdery and leathery facets that dance with the delicate touch of gourmand freshness. Cinnamon exalts spicier notes, complemented by gentle rose at the heart.

“The woody base of papyrus and patchouli leaves the senses longing for more in a rhythmic exchange of the back and forth."

Well. We're in.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Iommi has also released a teaser video in which he and Momo discuss Deified, revealing that it "is many things: a track, a perfume, a video." It's also quite a lot of money, as the €275.00 price tag clearly demonstrates. A signature edition is also available, retailing for a mere €650.00.

The full video will be shared at 4pm this Wednesday.