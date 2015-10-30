Tonight Alive name 3rd album

Tonight Alive have confirmed their third album is called Limitless, and it’s to be released on March 4.

They’ve launched a video for lead track Human Interaction, and confirmed a run of UK shows for February.

Vocalist Jenna McDougall says of the follow-up to 2013’s The Other Side: “Limitless is a record that is just as much about redefining boundaries as it is about challenging the illusory concept of boundaries itself.

“Our mission in both the writing and recording was to dissolve all restriction and repression of the mental, physical and spiritual.”

Tracklist

To Be Free

Oxygen

Human Interaction

Drive

How Does It Feel?

Waves

Everywhere

Power Of One

I Defy

We Are

The Greatest

Feb 18: London Kentish Town Forum

Feb 19: Manchester Ritz

Feb 20: Newcastle University

Feb 21: Glasgow O2 ABC

Feb 23: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Feb 24: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 26: Birmingham Institute