Tonight Alive name 3rd album

Tonight Alive have confirmed their third album is called Limitless, and it’s to be released on March 4.
They’ve launched a video for lead track Human Interaction, and confirmed a run of UK shows for February.
Vocalist Jenna McDougall says of the follow-up to 2013’s The Other Side: “Limitless is a record that is just as much about redefining boundaries as it is about challenging the illusory concept of boundaries itself.
“Our mission in both the writing and recording was to dissolve all restriction and repression of the mental, physical and spiritual.”
Tracklist
- To Be Free
- Oxygen
- Human Interaction
- Drive
- How Does It Feel?
- Waves
- Everywhere
- Power Of One
- I Defy
- We Are
- The Greatest
Tour dates
Feb 18: London Kentish Town Forum
Feb 19: Manchester Ritz
Feb 20: Newcastle University
Feb 21: Glasgow O2 ABC
Feb 23: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre
Feb 24: Bristol O2 Academy
Feb 26: Birmingham Institute