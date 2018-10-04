Tommy Vext hospitalised on UK tour

Bad Wolves' lead singer Tommy Vext was taken ill last night in Nottingham.

On doctors' orders, the frontman didn't perform at the scheduled show in Birmingham supporting Three Days Grace. Instead, Black Wolves' labelmates Austin Dickinson (As Lions) and Stars (Bang Bang Romeo) filled in for Tommy, calling to mind the time Tommy filled in for Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody.

In a statement, Vext said: "Life is unpredictable. If anyone knows this, it’s me. More often than not, the universe throws a wrench in the best laid plans.

"This is our first trip to play shows in Europe as a band. Nothing could prepare us for the excitement and gratitude we felt for the opportunity to come over and play for the UK and EU fans who have waited so long to see us. So imagine my disappointment when a few days ago I began feeling ill to the point I knew something was wrong enough that I had to seek medical treatment – and to accept the doctors’ advice that I not play the show in Birmingham."

A release from the band's publicist says Tommy will rejoin the tour as soon as permitted, potentially as early as tomorrow's show in Bristol.

"As the old adage goes, 'the show must go on' and luckily I have a lot of people in my life who love and support me and my band," continues Vext. "On a moment’s notice, Stars from the Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo and Austin Dickinson from London based As Lions agreed to learn the set list in under 24 hours, travel to Birmingham and play the show for no money, just because they believe in us and because they know we would do the same for them. I certainly understand this sentiment. I had to fill in as the vocalist for Five Finger Death Punch on several occasions.

"It is not easy to sit the Birmingham show out. But this is bigger than just me. It's about the fans and about our commitment to Three Days Grace. As I lie here, wishing I were feeling better, those thoughts of pity are overshadowed completely by my sense of wonder at the kindness and generosity of the human spirit and the power of music to bring people together. Thank you for all the support - I’ll be back asap, in bigger, better fighting shape. I would personally like to thank the NHS and all the doctors and nurses who assisted me for their amazing service.”

Bad Wolves 2018 UK tour dates

Oct 05: Bristol St. Philips Gate, UK

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 08: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Oct 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 11: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Oct 13: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Oct 15: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Oct 17: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Oct 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 19: Prague Mala Sport, Czech Republic

Oct 21: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 23: Wroclaw A2 Centrum Kocertowe, Poland

Oct 24: Warsaw Progresja, Poland