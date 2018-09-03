Watch Tommy Vext and Five Finger Death Punch prank fans at Indiana show

Five Finger Death Punch played a joke on fans over the weekend at their show at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.

The band kicked off the performance with their 2013 track Lift Me Up - but rather than frontman Ivan Moody delivering the vocals, it was Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext who appeared onstage – much to the surprise of the crowd.

Vext, who stood in for Moody for a run of live dates with 5FDP when Moody was in rehab in 2017, was soon joined by the band’s regular vocalist, with guitarist Zoltan Bathory posting a clip of the performance on Twitter.

He said: “So tonight when the curtain dropped, we had Tommy Vext standing onstage instead of Ivan. It was funny as hell – all the confused faces thinking in unison, ‘Oh no. Here we go again.’ Then Ivan ran out and sang the song with Tommy. #5FDPrank.”

Both bands are currently on the road together across North America with Breaking Benjamin and will continue the tour over the winter, where they’ll be joined by In Flames and From Ashes To New.