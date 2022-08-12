Tommy Lee has put his todger away long enough to appear in new movie The Retaliators

Mötley Crüe have teamed up with members Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes To New for new track The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets).

The song appears in The Retaliators, an upcoming horror/thriller movie from the producers of Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt. The accompanying video features images from the film, in which a priest seeks revenge on the thugs who killed his daughter.

Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who caused the entire internet to faint recently after ‘accidentally’ posting a naked shot of himself on Instagram, put his tackle away long enough to make a cameo appearance in the film alongside members of Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, The Hu and Ice Nine Kills.

The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets) was written by Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx and his Sixx AM bandmate James Michael.

The accompanying soundtrack features collaborations between Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation, Classless Act and Crüe singer Vince Neil, The Hu and Papa Roach‘s Jacoby Shaddix, and Bad Wolves and Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas, as well as the track Cops Are Here by Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

The Retaliators movie is released worldwide on September 14. Th soundtrack album is out on September 16.