This metalcore band want their new song to be John Cena’s theme now he’s a bad guy

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Appropriately enough, it’s called Villain Arc

Bury Tomorrow in 2023 and John Cena in 2025
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/Redferns | Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

UK metalcore band Bury Tomorrow want one of their new single to be John Cena’s entrance theme now he’s a bad guy.

The Southampton outfit took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 25) to make their case. “This should be John Cena’s new theme song,” they wrote, with the video then showing a series of clips of the superstar wrestler soundtracked by their 2024 track Villain Arc. See how they match up below.

For those not up to date on all the latest WWE developments, Cena turned heel (i.e., became a bad guy) at this month’s live event Elimination Chamber. The turn shocked many fans, given that Cena has been a face (good guy) since 2003 and is a mainstream figure that’s starred in multiple Hollywood blockbusters.

The heel turn set up Cena’s ongoing feud with current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The two are set to go head-to-head with Rhodes’ title on the line at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

Bury Tomorrow first released Villain Arc in May. The track will appear on the band’s upcoming album Will You Haunt Me With That Same Patience, which comes out on May 16 via Music For Nations. The singles What If I Burn, Let Go and Waiting have also come out.

Frontman Dani Winter-Bates spoke about Bury Tomorrow’s sound on their new album in an interview with Metal Hammer in October. “We want to really push ourselves, to be a bit different and bit shocking,” he said. “Villain Arc was the first of that, after releasing [2023 track] Abandon Us, which was pretty much a deathcore song. But people seem to really like it. It’s gone down really well.”

The band will tour North America in April then play a series of Will You Haunt Me… release shows in the UK in May. A more extensive European tour will kick off in October. See all dates and details via the Bury Tomorrow website.

A post shared by BURY TOMORROW (@burytomorrow)

A photo posted by on

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Ginger Wildheart headshot

"What happens next, you give everyone a hard-on and then go around the room with a bat like Al Capone?!” Ginger Wildheart's wild tales of Lemmy, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Cheap Trick and more
Mastodon

Mastodon add headline shows to their summer tour in the UK and Europe, but there's still no news on who's replacing Brent Hinds
Ginger Wildheart headshot

"What happens next, you give everyone a hard-on and then go around the room with a bat like Al Capone?!” Ginger Wildheart's wild tales of Lemmy, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Cheap Trick and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Lizzo and Sister Rosetta Tharpe onstage
"This is my baby, my passion – because Rosetta deserves": Lizzo to play rock'n'roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in upcoming biopic
Heart publicity shot
"Don't worry, it's not the worst. It's not what you think": Nancy Wilson reassures fans concerned about Ann Wilson's onstage wheelchair
Mastodon
Mastodon add headline shows to their summer tour in the UK and Europe, but there's still no news on who's replacing Brent Hinds
An image showing a variety of Lego Star Wars models along with a &quot;Louder deals&quot; badge.
I felt a great disturbance in the Force - Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sees galactic-sized savings on Lego Star Wars kits
Stephen Graham and Bruce Springsteen
"I was crying reading the text." Adolescence star Stephen Graham reveals the "beautiful" text message he received from "working class hero" Bruce Springsteen
Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown
How to watch Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet
Powerwolf
“London, are you ready to howl with us?” German werewolf power metallers Powerwolf announce biggest-ever UK show at 12,500-cap. Wembley Arena
Jack Black in 2024 and Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2024
Hear Jack Black and Dave Grohl team up with Ozzy Osbourne’s producer on joyously heavy new song I Feel Alive
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
Ghost’s Tobias Forge says he’s “technically a solo artist”: “My job is a group effort”
Geordie Brown publicity photo
Foreigner's farewell tour will visit Canada with a singer and actor from Nova Scotia as frontman