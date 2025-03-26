This metalcore band want their new song to be John Cena’s theme now he’s a bad guy

UK metalcore band Bury Tomorrow want one of their new single to be John Cena’s entrance theme now he’s a bad guy.

The Southampton outfit took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 25) to make their case. “This should be John Cena’s new theme song,” they wrote, with the video then showing a series of clips of the superstar wrestler soundtracked by their 2024 track Villain Arc. See how they match up below.

For those not up to date on all the latest WWE developments, Cena turned heel (i.e., became a bad guy) at this month’s live event Elimination Chamber. The turn shocked many fans, given that Cena has been a face (good guy) since 2003 and is a mainstream figure that’s starred in multiple Hollywood blockbusters.

The heel turn set up Cena’s ongoing feud with current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The two are set to go head-to-head with Rhodes’ title on the line at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

Bury Tomorrow first released Villain Arc in May. The track will appear on the band’s upcoming album Will You Haunt Me With That Same Patience, which comes out on May 16 via Music For Nations. The singles What If I Burn, Let Go and Waiting have also come out.

Frontman Dani Winter-Bates spoke about Bury Tomorrow’s sound on their new album in an interview with Metal Hammer in October. “We want to really push ourselves, to be a bit different and bit shocking,” he said. “Villain Arc was the first of that, after releasing [2023 track] Abandon Us, which was pretty much a deathcore song. But people seem to really like it. It’s gone down really well.”

The band will tour North America in April then play a series of Will You Haunt Me… release shows in the UK in May. A more extensive European tour will kick off in October. See all dates and details via the Bury Tomorrow website.

