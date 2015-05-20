Tom Slatter unlocks the Lab

Tom Slatter has launched a video for his track Some Of The Creatures Have Broken The Locks On The Door To Lab 558.

It’s taken from upcoming album Fit The Fourth, to be released via Bad Elephant on June 1.

Slatter describes his work as “the sort of music you’d get if Genesis started writing songs with Nick Cave after watching too much Dr Who.”

The label say: “Tom weaves complex and fantastical stories throughout his music – and this new album is no different.

“Dark deeds and dangerous characters litter the narrative, including the continuing tale of Seven Bells John and the vivid steampunk world he inhabits.

“The character, who’s been interwoven since debut album Spinning The Compass, comes full circle in Fit The Fourth, with his eventual fate revealed in 20-­minute epic Seven Bells Redeemed.”

Multi-instrumentalist Slatter was assisted by bassist John Brown on two songs, with illustrations by Joe Slatter. The album is available for preorder in CD and digital formats.