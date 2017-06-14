Tim Bowness completes work on new album

Tim Bowness has confirmed that he’s completed work on a new album titled It Could Be Home.

He’s resurrected arrangements first recorded in the 80s by his pre-No-Man band Plenty and has created a 45-minute album which remains “faithful to both the spirit of the original recordings and the era in which the songs were written.”

A statement on Bowness’ website reads: “Tim has completed work on the 45-minute album It Could Be Home.

“Mixed by Jacob Holm-Lupo, mastered by Steve Kitch, and featuring guest performances from Michael Bearpark, Peter Chilvers and Steve Bingham, this is a debut album 30 years after the event by Tim’s Liverpool-based pre-No-Man 1980s art pop band Plenty which featured Tim Bowness, Brian Hulse and David K Jones.

“While re-writing some lyrics and streamlining elements of the songs’ arrangements, the band have remained faithful to both the spirit of the original recordings and the era in which the songs were written. A label and release date are currently under discussion.”

Bowness released his latest album Lost In The Ghost Light in February via InsideOut Music along with the tracks Kill The Pain That’s Killing You and You Wanted To Be Seen.

Bowness will play a set at Birmingham’s Blue Orange Theatre on September 30. Tickets for the show are now available–Band-ft-Colin-Edwin-(Porcupine-Tree)/12982925/).

Tim Bowness: "I want to present something emotional, with no distractions"