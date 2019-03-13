Tim Bowness adds UK dates to 2019 tour

Tim Bowness has added a pair of UK shows to his European tour.

Bowness will play at the Arts Workshop in Worcester on May 26 and at Dingwalls in London on June 7.

He’s lined up the dates in support of his new studio album Flowers At The Scene, which was released earlier this month via InsideOutMusic.

Bowness will be joined by his bandmates John Jowitt, Michael Bearpark, Andrew Booker, Brian Hulse and Steve Bingham.

Speaking about the record, Bowness said: "Lost In The Ghost Light felt like a conclusion to a particular way of writing and working. In the wake of that, Flowers At The Scene very much feels like a new beginning.

“It was an exciting project to put together and it was great working closely with long-term creative partners, Brian Hulse and Steven Wilson plus a talented cast of new collaborators.

“Steven was initially brought in to mix the album, but very quickly was helping develop production ideas alongside Brian and I.

"Listening to pieces such as Not Married Anymore, Borderline and The War On Me, we both felt that the project had more than a hint of the spirit of no-man and it became obvious that this was a no-man co-production rather than a Bowness/Wilson one.”

Bowness added: “Elsewhere, the likes of Jim Matheos, Colin Edwin, Dylan Howe and Tom Atherton delivered some incredible performances and it was a delight to get Peter Hammill, Kevin Godley, Andy Partridge and David Longdon involved.”

Along with the two UK shows, Bowness will play a handful of other concerts, including a co-headlining set with Anneke Van Giersbergen in Zoetermeer in May,

Tim Bowness: Flowers At The Scene

Tim Bowness 2019 tour dates

May 26: Worcester Arts Workshop, UK

May 31: Zoetermeer De Boerdij, Netherlands (co-headlining with Anneke Van Giersbergen)

Jun 02: Wroclaw Klub Firlej, Poland

Jun 03: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Jun 07: London Dingwalls, UK

Jul 20: Loreley Night Of The Prog, Germany