Thy Art Is Murder travel light on tour

Thy Art Is Murder guitarist Andy Marsh says he deliberately travels light while on tour to save hassle while out on the road.

They’re about to wrap up a tour with fellow Australians Parkway Drive – and Marsh reveals he only took a few pairs of pants with him on the trek.

He tells Music Feeds: “I just toured for 18 weeks on three pairs of underpants, one pair of jeans, one pair of shorts and two t-shirts.

“If you only bring a small amount of clothes you can just put them in the bath tub in the hotel overnight and then put it on the AC unit and dry it out. Be resourceful and do that.”

The guitarist also highlights the importance of eating well and drinking plenty of water, and adds: “Keep toilet paper on you if you’re doing a van tour because you never know if you need to shit on the side of the road.”

Thy Art Is Murder will head out across Australia later this month in support of their third album entitled Holy War:

Oct 14: Perth Amplifier

Oct 15: Adelaide Fowlers Live

Oct 16: Melbourne Corner Hotel

Oct 17: Sydney The Factory

Oct 18: Brisbane Woolly Mammoth