Thy Art Is Murder stream Holy War

Thy Art Is Murder have issued a stream of their third album Holy War.
It’ll be released in Europe on June 29 and North America the following day. They issued a promo for the track Light Bearer earlier this week.
Metal Hammer describe the follow-up to 2012’s Hate as their “best release to date – one that undoubtedly cements their name among the best death metal bands out there today.”
The band feature in the latest edition of the magazine where they discuss the influences behind the album and why they’re now appealing to the mainstream. It’s out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.
Thy Art Is Murder will head out on a European tour in August.
Holy War tracklist
- Absolute Genocide 2. Light Bearer 3. Holy War 4. Coffin Dragger 5. Fur And Claw 6. Deliver Us To Evil 7. Emptiness 8. Violent Reckoning 9. Child Of Sorrow 10. Naked And Cold 11. Vengeance (Bonus)
Tour dates
Aug 11: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Aug 12: London Barfly, UK
Aug 13: Sittard Volt, Netherlands
Aug 14: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 15: Trier Summer Blast, Germany
Aug 16: Cologne Underground, Germany
Aug 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Aug 18: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany
Aug 19: Munich backstage, Germany
Aug 20: Stuttgart Kellerklub, Germany
Aug 21: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 22: Dessau Destruction Derby, Germany