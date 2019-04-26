Thy Art Is Murder roar back with video for brutal new track Human Target

Thy Art Is Murder have released a video for their hard-hitting new single Human Target.

It’s the title track from the Australian outfit’s upcoming studio album, which will be released on July 26 via Nuclear Blast/Human Warfare.

Speaking about the track, Thy Art Is Murder guitarist Andy Marsh says: “Human Target was the last song written for the album as I felt we lacked an opening track to set the mood and provide the impact for what was to come.

“Human organ harvesting had been brought to my attention as a serious matter that wasn’t receiving much coverage – or not enough for me to hear about it – and I thought the issue required more scrutiny and awareness.

“To distill the metaphors of proletariat subjugation down to the visceral injustice of taking away the engines of life, seemed to be a powerful atmosphere to open the record.”

The follow-up to the band’s 2017 album Dear Desolation was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, New Jersey.

Marsh is joined in the lineup by vocalist C.J. McMahon, guitarist Sean Delander, bassist Kevin Butler and drummer Jesse Beahler.

Thy Art Is Murder are currently on tour across North America and will return to Europe for a run of festival shows later in the year.

Thy Art Is Murder: Human Target

1. Human Target

2. New Gods

3. Death Squad Anthem

4. Make America Hate Again

5. Eternal Suffering

6. Welcome Oblivion

7. Atonement

8. Voyeurs Into Death

9. Eye For An Eye

10. Chemical Christ