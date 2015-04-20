Thy Art Is Murder line up 3 UK dates

Thy Art Is Murder have announced three UK dates to replace their cancelled appearances with Emmure.

Emmure pulled their European dates with Caliban, Thy Art Is Murder and Sworn In as singer Frankie Palmeri recovers from a torn vocal cord. May shows in Glasgow and London were affected, and Emmure will also not appear at the Slam Dunk festival.

The new dates are part of a full European run dubbed The Australian Takeover, with support coming from three other acts from Down Under.

Thy Art Is Murder say: “As Emmure had to cancel their upcoming European tour due to illness, a lot of fans were asking what happened to the rest of the bands. A few things led to another and all of a sudden the rest of the package couldn’t do the tour.

“Not wanting to let you guys down, we worked tirelessly with our agent to bring you a tour. A headline tour. And the final European tour of the Hate album cycle. And we’re bringing some friends.

“We are happy and proud to announce our good friends from Australia, Aversions Crown, Feed Her To The Sharks and Earth Rot will be joining us on this exciting excursion.”

The new dates are in addition to Thy Art Is Murder’s appearance at Slam Dunk in Leeds on May 23 and Hatfield on May 24.

Thy Art Is Murder release new album Holy War on June 26.

THY ART IS MURDER AUSTRALIAN TAKEOVER TOUR 2015

May 20: Reading Sub 89

May 21: Bristol Marble Factory

May 22: Glasgow Garage 2