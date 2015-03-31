Thy Art Is Murder confirm Holy War

Thy Art Is Murder have confirmed their third album will be called Holy War – and it’ll be launched on June 29 via Nuclear Blast.

The band recorded the follow-up to 2012’s Hate in secret last year with producer Will Putney.

Guitarist Andy Marsh says: “We created Holy War free of expectation and public pressure. What we came up with was a reaction to things going on around the world that crawl under our skin and make us feel sick to be alive.

“Musically it’s darker, faster and more technical than anything we’ve done in the past – and it hits hard lyrically.”

He adds: “This is our war on racism, homophobia, child abuse, animal cruelty and all evil born of religious immunity, indoctrination and ignorance.

“It’s ultimately a push for secularism and humanism. Without it, we will be left in the hands of madmen.”

TAIM play this year’s Slam Dunk festival on May 23-25 and they’re touring Europe with Emmure, including two UK dates:

May 26: Glasgow Garage

May 27: London Electric Ballroom