Thy Art Is Murder: Hate

A prime example of how the internet has torn down geographical boundaries, Australia’s Thy Art Is Murder have got quite the buzz about them.

Originally released six months ago at home before being taken up by Nuclear Blast, Hate is their most brutal work to date, but with just five UK gigs under their belt, the demand for them perfectly highlights a case of quality transcending tour logistics. Opening track Reign Of Darkness showcases some superb drumming and DM growls – it’s a heartening start.

While the lyrics are standard deathcore fare, a huge bonus is that the breakdowns are intense and strategically deployed. There’s no doubt that Hate will be one of the standout deathcore releases of 2013 and Thy Art Is Murder have got every chance to realise their potential as a result.