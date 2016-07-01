Thy Art Is Murder, Acacia Strain, Fit For An Autopsy to release joint record

Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy have teamed up on an upcoming record, The Depression Sessions.

Due out on August 12 via the bands’ shared label Nuclear Blast, they describe the forthcoming project as a “statement of community.”

The record also includes Thy Art Is Murder track They Will Know Another – the last song they recorded before former frontman CJ McMahon quit suddenly last year. The lyric video for They Will Know Another can be viewed below.

The bands say: “After months of heavy touring, a cold New Jersey background set the tone for a dark, honest, and moody record. We gave some nods to the bands we grew up listening to and took some new risks in our own songs.

“More importantly, this record is a statement of community. We live in a very competitive and selfish world, and this is proof it doesn’t have to be like that. It’s the friendships you make along the way, between the artists you share the stage with, that you’ll take away with you long after the shows are over.

“Support your peers – the whole music scene will be better for it. Thank you for listening.”

Thy Art Is Murder will tour the UK as part of Impericon’s Never Say Die Tour in November.

Nov 06: London, Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 07: Manchester, Club Academy, UK

Nov 08: Glasgow, Garage, UK

Nov 09: Bristol, Marble Factory, UK

The Depression Sessions tracklist

Thy Art Is Murder - They Will Know Another The Acacia Strain - Sensory Deprivation Fit For An Autopsy - Flatlining Thy Art Is Murder - Du Hast (Rammstein cover) The Acacia Strain - Black Hole Sun (Soundgardencover) Fit For An Autopsy - The Perfect Drug (Nine Inch Nails cover)

