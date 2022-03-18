Thunder unleash Dancing In The Sunshine and are clearly in the mood to party

Britrock legends Thunder have released a lyric video for Dancing In The Sunshine, the second single to be plucked from upcoming 14th album Dopamine.

Dancing In The Sunshine is the follow-up to The Western Sky, which saw the light of day last month, and features lyrics that are rather at odds with the prevailing mood of international woe: "I don’t care who your God is / or if you got one at all." sings Danny Bowes. "The time’s right for a party / Everyone and all."

And so say all of us.

Dopamine, which will be released on April 9, is Thunder’s first ever double album, and consists of 16 tracks. It'll be available on CD and double LP vinyl, while limited signed editions containing a lenticular art card are available from the Thunder webstore. Full tracklist below.

"We didn’t set out to make a double album," says founding guitarist Luke Morley. "But as the writing and recording process went on we wandered into some interesting areas and then it became a case of 'can we afford to leave any of this off?’ In the end we did reduce it from 20 tunes to 16 but it wasn’t an easy choice."

Explaining the album title, Morley continues, "I read a fascinating article by an American psychologist who said that social media forces us to become dopamine addicts. We’re validated and liked on social media, which releases the dopamine – and so we get addicted to it. We take more and more selfies in the hope of more and more validation, and the album cover reflects this."

The band marking the album's release with a five date UK arena tour, kicking off in Glasgow on May 21. Details below.

Thunder - Dopamine tracklist

CD1 / LP1

The Western Sky

One Day We'll Be Free Again

Even If It Takes a Lifetime

Black

Unraveling

The Dead City

Last Orders

All the Way

CD2 / LP2

Dancing in the Sunshine

Big Pink Supermoon

Across the Nation

Just a Grifter

I Don't Believe the World

Disconnected

Is Anybody Out There?

No Smoke Without Fire

(Image credit: BMG)

Thunder 2022 UK Tour

May 21: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

May 22: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 26: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

May 27: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 28: London OVO Arena Wembley

Tickets are on sale now.