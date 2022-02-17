Thunder announce epic double album Dopamine, launch video for The Western Sky

Brit rockers Thunder have confirmed the release of their 14th studio album. Dopamine is the band's first double set, and is preceded by the first single and video from the album, The Western Sky.

'We didn’t set out to make a double album," says guitarist Luke Morley. "But as the writing and recording process went on we wandered into some interesting areas and then it became a case of 'can we afford to leave any of this off?’ In the end we did reduce it from 20 tunes to 16 but it wasn’t an easy choice.”

The title 'Dopamine’ was inspired by the way people turned to social media during lockdown, seeking both solace and excitement from the affirmation provided by 'liked' pictures, posts and comments.

“I read a fascinating article by an American psychologist who said that social media forces us to become dopamine addicts," says Morley. "We’re validated and liked on social media, which releases the dopamine – and so we get addicted to it. We take more and more selfies in the hope of more and more validation, and the album cover reflects this.

"People are surrounded by amazing things that they’re missing because they’re so self-obsessed. Of course, you’ll have to get your hands on the physical album to see all of the amazing things I’m referring to.”

Indeed we well, Luke. Indeed we will.

Dopamine will be released (pun intended) on April 29, and will be available on CD and double LP vinyl, while limited signed editions containing a lenticular art card are available from the Thunder webstore.

The band will then celebrate the album's release by embarking on a five date UK arena tour, kicking off in Glasgow on May 21. Details below.

Thunder - Dopamine tracklist

CD1 / LP1

The Western Sky

One Day We'll Be Free Again

Even If It Takes a Lifetime

Black

Unraveling

The Dead City

Last Orders

All the Way

CD2 / LP2

Dancing in the Sunshine

Big Pink Supermoon

Across the Nation

Just a Grifter

I Don't Believe the World

Disconnected

Is Anybody Out There?

No Smoke Without Fire

Thunder 2022 UK Tour

May 21: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

May 22: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 26: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

May 27: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 28: London OVO Arena Wembley

Tickets are on sale now.