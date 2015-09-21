Thunder to tour with Terrorvision, King King

Thunder have confirmed a five-date UK tour with support from Terrorvision and King King.
The arena shows in February will follow the launch of a three-disc pack entitled All You Can Eat, based on this year’s top-10 album Wonder Days.
It includes a live album, studio session and a documentary about the making of their 10th studio title.
Frontman Danny Bowes says: “The shows in March were incredible and the new songs went down just as well as the Thunder favourites. We can’t wait to do it all over again.”
Terrorvision bassist Leigh Marklew adds: “We were discussing the idea of getting back in the ring in 2016 – when the call came from Thunder the timing was perfect. We agreed it would be a great way to come back.”
Blues-rock outfit King King were nominated in the Best New Band category at last year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards.
All You Can Eat will be launched in January. Tour tickets go on general sale at 9am on September 25 (Friday).
Thunder, Terrorvision, King King UK dates
Feb 15: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Feb 16: Bristol Colston Hall
Feb 18: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium
Feb 19: Sheffield Arena
Feb 20: London SSE Arena Wembley
All You Can Eat contents
Disc 1: Hors D’oeuvres – The RAK Session, November 2014
Disc 2: Main Course – Live At The Brooklyn Bowl, November 2014
Disc 3: Dessert – The Wonder Days Film