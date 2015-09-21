Thunder to tour with Terrorvision, King King

Thunder have confirmed a five-date UK tour with support from Terrorvision and King King.

The arena shows in February will follow the launch of a three-disc pack entitled All You Can Eat, based on this year’s top-10 album Wonder Days.

It includes a live album, studio session and a documentary about the making of their 10th studio title.

Frontman Danny Bowes says: “The shows in March were incredible and the new songs went down just as well as the Thunder favourites. We can’t wait to do it all over again.”

Terrorvision bassist Leigh Marklew adds: “We were discussing the idea of getting back in the ring in 2016 – when the call came from Thunder the timing was perfect. We agreed it would be a great way to come back.”

Blues-rock outfit King King were nominated in the Best New Band category at last year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards.

All You Can Eat will be launched in January. Tour tickets go on general sale at 9am on September 25 (Friday).

Feb 15: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Feb 16: Bristol Colston Hall

Feb 18: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Feb 19: Sheffield Arena

Feb 20: London SSE Arena Wembley

All You Can Eat contents

Disc 1: Hors D’oeuvres – The RAK Session, November 2014

Disc 2: Main Course – Live At The Brooklyn Bowl, November 2014

Disc 3: Dessert – The Wonder Days Film