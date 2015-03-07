Thunder stream Resurrection Day

Thunder have streamed Resurrection Day as the latest single from 10th album Wonder Days.

It’s the second track to appear from the follow-up to 2008’s Bang! after the title number appeared in November.

Wonder Days, recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, last month debuted at number 9 in the UK album chart. Frontman Danny Bowes reacted by saying: “Thanks yet another million to you Thunder-loving maniacs for not only buying it, but telling others to do the same. It would appear we are very much back!”

Thunder play three UK shows next week with Reef, before returning to the Download festival on the weekend of June 12-14 and a one-off show with ZZ Top at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley on June 24.