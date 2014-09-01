Thunder to tour UK with Reef

Thunder have announced three arena shows for March next year, with special guests Reef and support act Tax The Heat.

And Danny Bowes and co have confirmed they’re gearing up to reveal details of their 10th studio album.

While the shows represent their first-ever arena headline appearances in the UK, they’ve decided to keep the number of appearances down while guitarist Ben Matthews continues to deal with his cancer treatment.

Bowes says: “We would have preferred to do more, but we weren’t sure if Ben would be physically up to it. Rather than put undue pressure on him, we decided on a ‘less is more’ approach to give him the best chance.

“Our audience has continued to grow over the past few years, so these shows will be a coming together of our old fans and the new ones in a fantastic celebration. We’re extremely proud of the new album and we can’t wait to play the new songs alongside the classics.”

Reef frontman Gary Stringer reports: “It’s our great pleasure to be heading out on the road with a standalone band like Thunder. They’ve carved out their own path without conforming to anybody else’s ideals. We can’t wait to get on stage with them next year and have a huge party. Let the good times roll!”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (September 2) via the Thunder Facebook store, and on general sale on Friday.

Mar 12: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham NIA

Mar 14: London Eventim Apollo