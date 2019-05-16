This Winter Machine to release new album in June

British melodic prog rock band This Winter Machine will release their second album, A Tower Of Clocks, through F2 Music on June 24.

The follow-up to their acclaimed debut The Man Who Never Was is described as "the band tackling universal themes such as time, loss and identity within a loose conceptual framework."

Released concurrently with the CD version of the album, the Plane Groovy label will release a special limited edition double 180g vinyl album with full colour lyric insert (100 of these will be signed by the band). This album comes with one side of live tracks in addition to the full studio album. This will be limited to a release of 300 only.

These can be preordered from the band's website now, or from Burning Shed on Monday May 20.

Full tracklisting is:

1. Herald

2. Flying

3. Spiral

4. Symmetry And Light

5. Justified

6. In Amber

7. The Hunt

8. Delta

9. When We were Young

10. Carnivale