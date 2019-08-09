This Winter Machine replace Lesoir for Summer's End

British prog rockers This Winter Machine have replaced Lesoir at the forthcoming Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival. The French band will now appear at the 2020 version of the festival.

"When Lesoir gave us the news that they couldn't make the festival this year, we had only once potential replacement in mind," organiser Huw Lloyd-Jones told Prog. "We're thrilled that the guys from This Winter Machine have agreed to play so readily in an enhanced slot, following their brief but fondly remembered set in 2017."

This Winter Machine will appear on the Sunday of this years event. Full day splits for this year's event can be found here.

Tickets for this year's event are available here.