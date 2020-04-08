This Winter Machine offer free download of debut album

British melodic proggers This Winter Machine have made their acclaimed debut album, The Man Who Never Was, available to fans for absolutely free.

"In this time of restrictions and lock-downs its great to see bands and artists performing live into peoples living rooms using live streaming," the band say in a statement. "We've been asked a few times if we will be doing something similar, but sadly its not practical for us. Instead we've decided to offer our debut album The Man Who Never Was to anyone interested, to download completely free of charge.

"Please share around and hopefully a few more will get a free taste of our music."

The Man Who Never Was can be downloaded for free here.