This Oceanic Feeling announce Universal Mind

By Prog  

Chris Braide will release debut album with Ash Soan and Lee Pomeroy on July 17

This Oceanic Feeling will release their debut album Universal Mind on July 17, it’s been confirmed.

The band are fronted by singer, songwriter and producer Chris Braide who was a founding member of the Producers with former Yes man Trevor Horn.

The lineup is completed by bassist Lee Pomeroy and Producers’ drummer Ash Soan.

Braide says: “It’s a positive album, one that I’m proud of and one that I had to make.”

He compares the material to that of The Police and 90125-era Yes, adding: “It’s big, shiny, new-wave pop music with rock trousers on and occasionally prog sandals!”

Universal Mind is now available to pre-order from Cherry Red Records.

Universal Mind tracklist

  1. Lie Detector 2. Put Down The Gun 3. Radio 4. Logotherapy 5. Universal Mind 6. Intensive Care 7. Wake Up 8. I Play Debussy 9. Johnny Tragic 10. Karma Camera 11. Season Of Light 12. Finale