This delightful video of Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks goofing up a happy birthday message to Fleetwood Mac's label shows their dear friendship at its very best

Yesterday (November 30), the rock world lost one of its most prolific and talented songwriters, Christine McVie. The co-vocalist and keyboardist wrote a number of Fleetwood Mac's greatest hits, and was a vital member of the band since joining in 1970.

Since her death, numerous well-wishes and tributes have been offered from fans and her peers, including bandmate and longtime friend Stevie Nicks, who posted a letter of condolence onto her Instagram account.

She wrote: "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn't even know she was ill...until late Saturday night.

"I wanted to be in London - but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the ladies Haim). It's all I can do now...". On the next page, Nicks writes out the lyrics to Haim's song Hallelujah.

In her letter, where the vocalist declares how her friendship with McVie was formed on the "first day of 1975", she's referring to the moment Nicks and former boyfriend/bandmate Buckingham first joined Fleetwood Mac on New Year's Eve in 1974. The couple's arrival into the band solidified Fleetwood Mac onto their path to global success, and a series of lifelong friendships.

One moment which truly captures Nicks and McVie's tight-knit bond is this video taken from 1979, which sees the bandmates tasked with wishing their label, Warner Brothers, a "happy 21st birthday". FM released their twelfth studio album Tusk with the company that same year.

During the video, the gleeful pair squabble in jest with their arms entwined, and try their best to tackle the task with seriousness, although usually fail. The result is seven and a half minutes worth of adorable and funny moments between the two women, which includes McVie singing an "English old pub song", glamorously posing with Stevie, throwing a stuffed rabbit and making hilariously witty quips.

Check it out below: