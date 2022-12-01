The rock world reacts to the death of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie

The world of music has taken to social media to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, whose death was announced yesterday.

The news was broken on McVie's Facebook page (opens in new tab), in an announcement that read, "On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family."

A post from Fleetwood Mac swiftly followed. It said: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so missed."

Other acts to pay tribute includes Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Neil Finn, Eagles, Sheryl Crow, Ann Wilson, Bill Clinton and many more.

Mick Fleetwood: "Part of my heart has flown away today. This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.”

Eagles: "We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Christine McVie. Hers was a vibrant, soulful spirit, and her music was, and will remain, a gift to the world. We had the utmost admiration and respect for Christine. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, her bandmates, and her legions of fans."

The Doors: "Rest in peace rock n' roll icon Christine McVie, singer and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac. McVie helped shape the sound of the '70s alongside her counterparts in Fleetwood Mac."

Sheryl Crow: "I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP."

Paul Stanley: "How Very, Very Sad. Those songs. That voice. She truly was the Songbird."

Tom Hamilton: "RIP Christine Mcvie. Left us too soon. What a songwriter! Never met her but always heard she was a good person."

Jason Isbell: "Terribly sad news. Irreplaceable songs and a voice that was truly pure."

Drive-By Truckers: "Christine McVie had the most hits of anyone in Fleetwood Mac, yet was somehow the most underrated member. Never flashy, alway great. She was the glue that held all those crazy wonderful elements together. Her songs had a soulfulness unhampered by pretense. RIP."

Garbage: "Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted. Songbird forever."

Dianne Warren: "Well this is some pretty sad shitty news. Always loved her. Always loved her songs. Sing in power Christine."

Michael Des Barres: "Christine McVie was a trailblazing musician. In 1970 she joined Fleetwood Mac who became one of the biggest bands in the history of popular music. She wrote popular music, effortlessly it seemed. Sweet and sensual, bluesy music. Much love. RIP."

Mo Ryan: "if you were a kid in the '70s, approx 32 percent of your childhood was Christine McVie singing the lines "I never did believe in the ways of magic... but I'm beginning to wonder why" with that unmistakable, melancholy/joyous smoky voice. RIP goddess."

Susanna Hoffs: "Peace and love, Christine McVie."

Low Cut Connie: "She wrote such simple elemental powerful songs. RIP Christine McVie, the heartbeat of Fleetwood Mac."

Duran Duran's John Taylor: "So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP."

Tony Visconti: "Sad to hear of Christine McVie's passing. In honour of her I'm playing Rumours full blast. I was just reminded that this album was released well before BRICKWALL mastering came into practice. And the songs, OMG! What a great writer McVie was. These songs are Classic Classics!"

Ron Sexsmith: "Just heard the terribly heartbreaking news that Christine McVie has died. She wrote my favourite Fleetwood Mac songs and I also loved her solo work. Enormous loss. RIP."

Bill Clinton: "I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie. Don’t Stop was my ’92 campaign theme song - it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine and Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her."

Mike Love: "Shocked and saddened by Christine McVie's passing. We'll miss you Christine"

Midge Ure: "I would rather go blind… Christine Perfect RIP."

Rosanne Cash: "Such a great songwriter, singer, and a beautiful presence in Fleetwood Mac. A truly sad loss."

Haim: "We write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces. The sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. Seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives. From playing Say That You Love Me” in Rockinhaim since 1999 to seeing Christine sing Over My Head live in 2015, she has been a constant inspiration. RIP beautiful songbird."

Bette Midler: "Christine McVie has left us. What memories, what joy, and what a legacy…"

Belinda Carlisle: "Oh no. The voice of an angel. RIP Christine McVie. Forever loved."

Chantal McGregor: "So sad to hear about the passing of the beautiful Christine McVie. I was lucky enough to be friends with one of her close friends and colleagues, who also sadly passed away a few years ago, and he told me wonderful stories of what a lovely lady she was."

Carole King: "With love and respect. R.I.P. Christine McVie."

Sandra Bernhard: "Heartbroken to hear the news about the passing of the great singer Christine McVie. She was the backbone of Fleetwood Mac and a force of nature as a solo performer here’s to you lady! 'Save a piece of chocolate cake for Sandy!'"

Scorpions: "Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has passed today. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends. RIP Christine."