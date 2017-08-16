Third Eye Blind to tour UK and Ireland

Third Eye Blind have announced plans for a small UK and Ireland tour for later this year.

The San Francisco outfit have lined up four dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, with Stephan Jenkins, Brad Hargreaves, Kryz Reid, Alex Kopp and Alex LeCavalier confirming shows in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin.

Third Eye Blind’s last release was their seven-track We Are Drugs EP which arrived in 2016 via MegaCollider Records – and a new album is on the way.

A statement reads: “Despite two decades of Third Eye Blind success, they are a band focused on the future with an album named after the current tour Summer Gods expected before the end of this year.

“A lot can change over the years and while the sound has progressed, all new material retains the fierce heartfelt core and quality Third Eye Blind fans new and old have come to love.”

Find a list of the band’s tour dates below.

Sep 27: London Roadhouse, UK

Sep 28: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

Sep 29: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 01: Dublin Academy, Ireland

