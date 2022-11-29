These 17 Cyber Weekend deals are still live - headphones, turntables, vinyl, speakers and more

The dust has finally started to settle on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales after a long weekend of massive discounts on a whole range of products. But if you were busy watching the World Cup, on a Thanksgiving trip home, or simple wrapped up in other things, you might have missed out on some top offers.

Thankfully, some discounts are still available - but as always with deals on the other side of Cyber Weekend, the price drops could come to an end at any time depending on stock or website updates. Below, we've highlighted a total of 17 deals that are still going strong at the time of writing in the US and UK.

So if you see something you like, our advice is to jump on it ASAP as these bargains will soon be over. We also have more live deals over on our Cyber Monday music deals page. Good luck!

US deals

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton: Was $169.99 , now $99.99 (opens in new tab)

We’re big fans of the Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker. It delivers big sound despite it’s diminutive size - and there’s a brilliant 41% off offer at Amazon right now.

(opens in new tab) Tribit StormBox Blast: Was $259.99 , now $200.28 (opens in new tab)

Amazon have 23% off this impressive boom box to celebrate Cyber Monday. It’s definitely one for the party season as it features 32 LED lights. Nice!

(opens in new tab) Crosley Voyager: Was $99.95 , now $49.95 (opens in new tab)

BestBuy have spun $50 off the price of this all-in-one record player from Crosley. You can, of course, plug in your speakers but there’s also a built in speaker for quick use. A great option for those new to vinyl.

(opens in new tab) Victrola Revolution Go: Was $199.99 , now $149.99 (opens in new tab)

Victrola’s Revolution Go is aptly named as it’s the world’s first rechargable portable Bluetooth record player. Ideal for a camping trip as much as a party with friends... and BestBuy have it for sale with $50 off.

(opens in new tab) Victrola Premiere V1: Was $499.99 , now $350.99 (opens in new tab)

The V1 is an all-in-one turntable with internal stereo speakers and Bluetooth capabilities. There’s an S1 wireless subwoofer to give you a great audio experience and there’s $149 off right now at BestBuy.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Were $149 , now $49 (opens in new tab)

Here’s a brilliant bargain on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. They’re down $100 at Walmart. Active Noise Cancelling and great audio for less than 50 dollars? Amazing!

(opens in new tab) Tool: Fear Inoculum: Was $169.98 , now $99.99 (opens in new tab)

This limited edition of Tool’s celebrated Fear Inoculum album has 41% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. This version includes 5LP pressed on 180g vinyl, with tracks on the a-side, with the flip side featuring etchings into the wax. A must-have for Tool fans.

(opens in new tab) Funko Pop! Albums: Iron Maiden Powerslave: Was $24.99 , now $15.80 (opens in new tab)

This Funko Pop! Album entry celebrating Iron Maiden’s Powerslave is one of our favourites from the toy giant’s massive catalogue. Not only do you get mean-looking pharaoh Eddie, but the package also features the stunning Powerslave cover art. On sale at Amazon.

UK deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited: Three months for free (opens in new tab)

With more than 90 million tracks at your fingertips on Amazon Music Unlimited, you won't be short of music over the festive period. Sign up now and you'll get three free months to sample everything the service has to offer.

(opens in new tab) Sony SRS-XE200: Was £139 , now £99 (opens in new tab)

This eye-catching portable wireless speaker from Sony carries a IP67 rating meaning it’s waterproof and shockproof, so it's perfect for some raucous outdoor parties. You can even connect it with 100 compatible Sony Bluetooth speakers for the ultimate sound. Buy from John Lewis.

(opens in new tab) W-KING Bluetooth speaker: Was £125.99 , now £90.21 (opens in new tab)

This chunky portable Bluetooth speaker has added bass boost to keep the tunes pumping and you’ll also get a whopping 40 hours from a full charge. There’s 28% off right now at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) House Of Marley Stir It Up: Was £199.99 , now £149.99 (opens in new tab)

We’re big fans of House of Marley’s products here at Louder thanks to their sustainable philosophy and their top notch audio delivery. Grab the brilliant Stir It Up turntable at Amazon with £50 off.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: Were £250 , now £159 (opens in new tab)

Sony’s brilliant Sony WF-1000XM4 are on sale at Amazon and are an awesome option if you’re looking for an alternative to the Apple AirPods. Noise cancelling is superb, while the audio is top notch. Get them with £91 off.

(opens in new tab) Philips Audio Wireless Headphones: £249 , now £179.99 (opens in new tab)

There’s a whopping 28% ripped from the RRP of these over-ear Philips headphones on Amazon. ANC, Bluetooth and a quick 15 minute charge will give you five hours of playback.

(opens in new tab) Ticketmaster UK:2-for-1 tickets and other discounts (opens in new tab)

Ticketmaster UK are offering 2-for-1 tickets on a variety of gigs including Alter Bridge and Black Stone Cherry. There's also a bunch of ticket discounts including 50% off two upcoming Status Quo shows.

(opens in new tab) Talisker 10: Was £44 , now £29 (opens in new tab)

Talisker’s owners Diageo have rightly come under fire for bumping the price of the Talisker 18 to a ridiculous three-figure sum, but this deal on the 10 year old at Amazon proves the world hasn’t gone completely mad. Less than 30 notes for a classic single malt is hard to beat.

(opens in new tab) Philips PerfectDraft Pro bundle: Was £418.90 , £348.90 (opens in new tab)

The PerfectDraft from Philips guarantees you a chilled pour of your favourite beer or cider every time - and right now at Beerhawk, you can grab a PerfectDraft Pro Stella Artois Starter Bundle for just £348.90.

