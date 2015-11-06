Therapy? extend Infernal Love dates

Therapy? have added 11 shows to their Infernal Love tour.

The trio had previously announced December gigs in Dublin, Belfast and London where they’ll perform their 1995 album in full.

Now Andy Cairns, Michael McKeegan and Neil Cooper have revealed an extra run of dates across the UK early next year.

Cairns says: “After 20 years we’ll be revisiting our dark follow up to Troublegum, 1995’s Infernal Love. We played the album in its entirety at Sonisphere 2014 and were knocked out by the reception it got.

‘These songs, inspired by past sins, written under pressure and recorded under the influence, will be brought out for another moment in the sun alongside other tracks recorded for singles in the same era.

“A blue period recorded in angry, raw reds at a time when our hearts were blackest.”

Tickets are available via SeeTickets.

The band released their 14th studio album entitled Disquiet earlier this year via Amazing Record Co and issued a video for the track Deathstimate in October.

Dec 11: Dublin Button Factory

Dec 12: Belfast Limelight

Dec 19: London Electric Ballroom

Feb 18: Bristol Thekla

Feb 19: Cardiff Globe

Feb 20: Southampton Engine Rooms

Feb 25: Sheffield Plug

Feb 26: Glasgow Oran Mor

Feb 27: Newcastle Northumbria University

Mar 02: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Mar 03: Leeds Wardrobe

Mar 04: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 11: Stoke Sugarmill

Mar 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

