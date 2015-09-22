Therapy? detail British Isles tour

Therapy? have confirmed a three-date tour of the British Isles in December, featuring performances of 1995 album Infernal Love played in full.

The shows will follow the launch of Deathstimate, a single taken from 14th album Disquiet, on October 30.

The track is described as “an enthralling insight into the album, and a true testament to the trio’s craftsmanship.”

Infernal Love was released in June 1995 and propelled the band into the UK top 10, with the singles Diane, Stories and Loose.

Dec 11: Dublin Button Factory

Dec 12: Belfast Limelight

Dec 19: London Electric Ballroom

