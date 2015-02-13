Therapy? unveil Disquiet

Therapy? will release 14th album Disquiet in March, to coincide with a UK tour.

The follow-up to 2012’s A Brief Crack Of Light comes on the heels of a last year’s 20th anniversary reissue of 1994 breakthrough album, Troublegum.

The 11-track Disquiet was overseen by Royal Blood and Turbowolf producer Tom Dalgety and recorded at Blast Studios in Newcastle.

Frontman Andy Cairns says: “In constructing Disquiet, we went back to the old-fashioned way in which Troublegum was written – I’d take my guitar, play a song, record it on my phone and then send the song to the guys ‘finished’ in terms of lyrics, melody and guitar chords.

“We started with 19 songs, recorded 18 of them and then worked with Tom to select the ones that best represented what we were trying to do with this record.”

He says the results have left them “genuinely delighted” and adds: “We wanted to write something a bit more anthemic again. The Troublegum anniversary tour was completely sold out, and it was great hearing those songs sung back at us and seeing what they meant to people.

“Clearly it would be idiocy for us to attempt to recreate _Troublegum – _but the starting point for this album was thinking, ‘What would the protagonist of Troublegum be doing 20 years on?’

“I don’t think the album’s protagonist is a happier man, but I think he’s a more capable man in terms of dealing with the world. Troublegum was largely impotent rage, whereas Disquiet is more considered anger.”

Therapy? will launch Disquiet on March 23 via Amazing Records. The tour kicks off later that week:

Mar 27: Bristol The Marble Factory

Mar 28: Gloucester Guildhall

Mar 31: Brighton Concorde 2

Apr 01: London Scala

Apr 12: Portsmouth Wedgewood

Apr 13: Cardiff The Globe

Apr 14: Reading Sub 89

Apr 16: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse

Apr 17: Nottingham The Rescue Rooms

Apr 18: Manchester Academy 2

Apr 19: Leeds Brudenell Society Club

Apr 20: Northampton Roadmender

Apr 21: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 23: Glasgow Oran Mor

Apr 24: Newcastle Academy

Apr 25: Coventry Kasbah