Theory Of A Deadman want an AC/DC Christmas

Theory Of A Deadman have released a cover of the AC/DC classic Mistress For Christmas. The original appeared on the 1990 album The Razor’s Edge, which sold 5,000,000 copies in the US, and remained on the charts for 77 weeks.

The band supported Black Stone Cherry on their Arena tour last month, and return to the UK for some more intimate dates in April. Their fifth album, Savages, was released in July.