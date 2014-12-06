Theory Of A Deadman for intimate UK tour

Theory Of A Deadman will return to the UK for six shows in April, they’ve confirmed.

The Canadian outfit aim to keep ticket prices low for the run of intimate shows, following their recent arena tour with labelmates Black Stone Cherry.

Frontman Tyler Connolly says: “We’re super-excited to be coming back. Some of our fondest memories are over there, and the fans are seriously the best. We’ve tried to keep tickets cheap so everyone can go.”

TOAD released fifth album Savages earlier this year. Tour tickets are on sale from box offices, usual agents and via GigsAndTours.com and Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Apr 23: Bristol Bierkeller

Apr 24: Sheffield Leadmill

Apr 26: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 27: Manchester Academy 2

Apr 28: Birmingham Institute Library

Apr 30: London Scala