The Zippo Sessions tent is coming to Download festival

Zippo Sessions is heading to Download festival this weekend, giving fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favourite bands.

Originally introduced at Carolina Rebellion in 2016, Zippo Sessions steps onto the hallowed ground of Donington Park to give metalheads something a bit different, away from the mosh pits and crowdsurfers.

In previous years, Zippo have hosted the likes of Korn, Coheed & Cambria and The Pretty Reckless in their Sessions tent, and Download is going to bring even more kickass names into the fold.

The identities of the bands playing aren't revealed until they walk onstage, so who knows what's in store! But you can bet it will be special.

To experience these exclusive performances, you will need to visit the Zippo Encore area in advance to pick up a Zippo lighter. You will then be given a pass for a performance at a secret location in the festival. There will be several Zippo Sessions throughout the weekend, so keep your eyes open!