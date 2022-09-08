The world of rock pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The world of rock music has taken to social media to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who has died at the at the age of 96.

The news was announced in a short statement from Buckingham Palace which said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

King Charles III released a statement saying "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother."

Among the musicians paying tribute to Elizabeth II were Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and many more.

Paul McCartney: "God bless Queen Elizabeth II May she rest in peace Long live The King."

Mick Jagger: "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family."

Ozzy Osbourne: "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

Sharon Osbourne: "Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll. The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King."

Geezer Butler: "Sad to hear of The Queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England. GSTQ- RIP"

Joe Elliott: "Dignity. If there’s ever one word to describe this wonderful lady and monarch it’s dignity. We will never see the likes of this again. She has transcended eras with good grace and service to her country that is unparalleled anywhere or by anyone. Thank you your Majesty for a lifetime of great memories and leadership."

Rob Halford: "My second mom has gone.. Her Majesty felt like that to so many of us. Her sense of love duty and devotion and the wisdom a long life brings was like an open book for us all to learn from."

The Rolling Stones: "The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others."

Elton John: "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Stevie Nicks: "She knew when to get in the way, and she knew when to get out of the way, to think about what she would do next. She was very smart, and very beautiful, and she made it very clear to all the brilliant men who surrounded her that she was The Queen, and they were not. She showed all women how strong they could be. For 70 years she did this. She inspired me. She was an anointed Queen, a beautiful Queen and an unforgettable woman. The world is an empty place without her."

Saxon: "We mourn the passing of our beloved Queen. RIP Your Majesty."

Suzu Quatro: "R.I.P Queen Elizabeth - Thank You."

Ronnie Wood: "Serenity = reality = inner peace and strength. God bless Her Majesty."

Bon Jovi: "Queen Elizabeth was the ultimate example of service and duty… today is a sad day."

Billy Idol: "The Queen passing today made me think of my mum Joan Broad who passed two years ago, both born of the same era and lived their lives with cool, dignity & grace…"

Nandi Bushell: "I was so proud to perform for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for her Platinum Jubilee only a few months ago. May you rest in peace."

Marshall Amps: "In respect to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, Marshall Amplification would like to thank her for her service to our country and will be respecting the national mourning period. We wish her family and the British public our deepest sympathies during this time."

Michael Sweet: "May God Save The Queen and may God Bless The Royal Family. 96 years! The longest serving monarch. Amazing."

Synyster Gates: "Send her victorious, Happy and glorious."

Bryan Adams: "RIP Queen Elizabeth II."

Diane Warren: "Long live The Queen. RIP. Rule In Peace."

Yoko Ono: "We would like to send out deepest sympathy to the Royal family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II; a strong and powerful woman whose seventy year reign was served with integrity, dignity, grace and compassion. With love, Yoko and Sean Ono Lennon."