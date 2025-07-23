The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra at New Street Station with (top right) Ozzy the Bull

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra have paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, whose death was announced yesterday.

The orchestra performed the epic, self-titled opener from Black Sabbath's debut album, as orchestrated by Christopher Austin for the Birmingham Royal Ballet production of Black Sabbath - The Ballet. The tribute took place at the city's New Street Station, beneath Ozzy the Bull, the giant mechanical beast built for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and now on permanent display at the station.

"We were all greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Ozzy Osbourne last night," say the Orchestra's social media team. "Our thoughts go out to his family, loved ones, friends and fans. Ozzy was a one-off, and his music legacy will live in the hearts of the people of Birmingham forever.

"This afternoon, we were honoured to perform a Black Sabbath song in tribute to Ozzy at our New Street station performance. Musicians to musician, this is our way of paying our respects to one of Birmingham’s all-time greats."

The performance was filmed by Sabbath fan Charlotte Heath-Kelly, who shared the video on the Back To The Beginning - Black Sabbath's Final Concert Facebook page.

"As soon as I arrived in New Street station, a full orchestra was playing Black Sabbath from the first album under Ozzy the bull," says Heath-Kelly. "Respect Birmingham!"

In the wake of Ozzy's death, tributes came from across the globe, from musicians, media organisations, politicians, Hollywood stars, sports franchises and more.