The Wildhearts release NSFW video for anthemic new single Let ‘Em Go

The Wildhearts have released a NSFW video for their new single Let ‘Em Go.

The track features on their Renaissance Men album, which launched today through Graphite Records. It’s their their first record since 2009’s ¡Chutzpah!.

The Wildhearts say: “Let ‘Em Go is a song about ridding your life of wankers. The Wildhearts feel it is healthy to demand quality friendship and get rid of all the shit from your life.”

Let ‘Em Go follows Dislocated, which was released back in February.

Today also sees The Wildhearts embark on a UK tour along with a series of in-store signing sessions in HMV and Fopp stores across the country. They’ll play at the Manchester Academy later tonight.

The Wildhearts’ classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny recorded Renaissance Men with produced by Jim Pinder.

Here’s Ginger's guide to the new album.

The Wildhearts UK singing sessions

May 04: Edinburgh Fopp @ 12.00pm

May 06: Cardiff HMV @ 1.00pm

May 07: Bristol HMV @ 5.30pm

May 08: London Covent Garden Fopp @ 6.00pm

May 10: Norwich HMV @ 5.00pm

May 11: Leeds HMV @ 2.00pm

May 12: Newcastle HMV @ 2.00pm