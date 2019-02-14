The Wildhearts share powerful new single Dislocated

The Wildhearts - Renaissance Men 01. Dislocated

02. Let ‘Em Go

03. The Renaissance Men

04. Fine Art Of Deception

05. Diagnosis

06. My Kind Movie

07. Little Flower

08. Emergency (Fentanyl Babylon)

09. My Side Of The Bed

10. Pilo Erection

The Wildhearts have released a stream of their new single Dislocated exclusively with Louder.

It's the first song to be released from upcoming album Renaissance Men, which will launch on May 03 via Graphite Records. Renaissance Men marks the band's first album to be released since 2009.

“Dislocated is a song about mental health issues," the band tell Louder. "The Wildhearts have collective experience in this field, and hope to draw attention to this issue.

"We think it is very important for sufferers to reach out and talk, and for non-sufferers to regularly check on their friends and family.

"A simple phone call could save a life.”

The band have also unveiled the album's artwork and tracklisting. The cover was painted by heavy metal artist Eliran Kantor, who's created album covers for Testament, Iced Earth and Sodom among others.

The Wildhearts announced last month that the classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny would head out on the road for a UK tour to coincide with the release of Renaissance Men.

CJ says: “Well fuck me – it's only been 10 years since our last release and we have a monster album on its way. Danny is back in the band and we hit the road in May, playing new tunes and all the old hits.

“Can't wait and I know the boys are super bloody excited for this!”

The tour will get under way with a handful of dates in March and wrap up at Ramblin' Man Fair on July 19. Find full dates at the bottom of the page.

Album pre-orders are currently available exclusively through The Wildhearts online store.

Mar 08: Exeter Cavern

Mar 09: Winters End 2019

Mar 10: Minehead Great Brit Alternative Fest

May 03: Manchester Academy 2

May 04: Edinburgh Liquid Room

May 06: Cardiff Tramshed

May 07: Bristol SWX

May 09: London Brixton Electric

May 10: Norwich Waterfront

May 11: Leeds Stylus

May 12: Newcastle Riverside

May 23: Blackpool Waterloo Music Bar

May 24: Derbyshire Bearded Theory's Spring Gathering

May 25: Lincoln Call Of The Wild Festival

May 26: Sudbury LeeStock Music Festival

Jul 19: Ramblin' Man Fair