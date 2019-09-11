The Wildhearts announce co-headline tour with Backyard Babies

The Wildhearts recently revealed they would hit the road with special guests The Professionals and Janus Stark on The Renaissance Men Tour Part 2.

Those shows will take place throughout October in Brighton, Reading, Chester, Hull, Holmfirth, Cambridge, Bath, Southampton, Wolverhampton and Dover – with the tour coinciding with the release of their Diagnosis album, which is out on October 4 through Graphite Records.

And the band have wasted no time in announcing that early next year, they’ll tour again on a co-headline run with Backyard Babies, with support from CKY.

The bands will play four shows in Germany before returning to the UK for a further seven dates, with the gigs planned for January and February.

CJ Wildheart says: “I’m surprised we haven't done this already but it's finally happening – a tour with the Backyard Babies. Its going to be full-on and we are sharing a bus, what could possibly go wrong?

“Come out and see us, dance, drink, sing and have your faces torn off!”

Backyard Babies’ guitarist Dregen adds: “This will be a badass tour. We’ve been talking about touring with The Wildhearts since the early 2000s. Finally it happens!

CKY drummer Jess Margera says: “CKY is beyond stoked to return to the UK with the legendary Backyard Babies and The Wildhearts! The rock’n’roll runs deep on this batch of shows. Don’t miss it!”

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (September 13).

The Wildhearts: Renaissance Men Tour Part 2

Oct 05: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Oct 06: Reading Sub89, UK

Oct 07: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Oct 08: Hull The Welly, UK

Oct 10: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK

Oct 15: Cambridge Junction, UK

Oct 16: Bath Komedia, UK

Oct 17: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Oct 21: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

Oct 22: Dover Booking Hall, UK

The Wildhearts, Backyard Babies, CKY 2020 tour dates

Jan 23: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany

Jan 24: Stuttgart Wizemann, Germany

Jan 25: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jan 26: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 28: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Jan 29: Belfastc Limelight, UK

Jan 30: Glasgow Queen Margaret Union, UK

Jan 31: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 01: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 03: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

The Wildhearts: Diagnosis

1. Diagnosis

2. God Damn

3. A Song About Drinking

4. The First Time

5. That’s My Girl

6. LOCAC