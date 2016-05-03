The Who list UK, Europe tour dates

The Who have confirmed a tour of the UK and Europe starting in August.

It’ll be their first tour on their home turf since appearing at the British Summer Time and Glastonbury festivals in 2015. Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and co were also recently confirmed for this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival in June.

The band are currently delivering the remainder of their The Who Hits 50 US tour dates, which were postponed from last year after frontman Daltrey was diagnosed with viral meningitis. After announced rescheduled dates, he vowed the veteran outfit would return “stronger than ever.”

The latest tour is entitled Back To The Who. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on May 6 (Friday) and on May 5 in Germany.

Aug 29: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Aug 31: Manchester Arena, UK

Sep 03: Sheffield Arena, UK

Sep 07: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Sep 09: Oberhausen Koenig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Sep 12: Stuttgart Schyleyer-Halle, Germany

Sep 14: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Sep 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Sep 19: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

May 04: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

May 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

May 08: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

May 10: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

May 13: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

May 15: Seattle KeyArena at Seattle Center, WA

May 17: Portland Moda Center, OR

May 19: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

May 22: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

May 25: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

May 27: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

May 29: Las Vegas Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Rolling Stones, Dylan, Young, McCartney, The Who, Waters lined up for concert