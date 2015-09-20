The Who cancel 28 North American dates

The Who have cancelled the remainder of their North American tour after Roger Daltrey was diagnosed with viral meningitis.

The frontman has been ordered to rest, leaving the band with no choice but to pull the plug on 28 dates on their The Who Hits 50 tour. The band say the shows will be rescheduled for next year, with the rearranged dates to be announced soon.

Daltrey has been battling with a “mystery virus” – now known to be meningitis – and the band originally cancelled four shows. He says: “We are very sorry to disappoint our fans in this way.

“For the last four weeks, I have been in and out of the hospital and have been diagnosed with viral meningitis. I am now on the mend and feeling a lot better but I am going to need a considerable time to recover.

“The doctors tell me I will make a complete recovery, but that I should not do any touring this year.”

Guitarist Pete Townshend adds: “We are rescheduling all the shows for spring 2016. We apologise to all our fans who have supported us in the last 50 years. Once Roger is completely well we will come back stronger than ever and Roger and I will give you all a show to remember.”

Sep 14: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Sep 16: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Sep 19: Las Vegas Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Sep 21: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Sep 24: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 27: Seattle KeyArena at Seattle Center, WA

Sep 29: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 01: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Oct 03: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Oct 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Oct 08: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Oct 10: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Oct 13: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center, WI

Oct 15: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 17: Detroit Joe Louis Arena, MI

Oct 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 23: Pittsburgh Consol Energy Center, PA

Oct 25: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 29: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 01: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Nov 04: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 01: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Dec 04: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Dec 06: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Dec 08: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Dec 10: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Dec 13: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

